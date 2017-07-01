Mosul victory in 'days' as IS falls back in Syria
Iraq will declare victory over the Islamic State group in Mosul during the "next few days," a senior commander said Friday, as the jihadists fell back in neighboring Syria. IS, which declared a cross-border "caliphate" encompassing swathes of Iraq and Syria three years ago, is now facing twin offensives in Mosul and Raqa, its two most emblematic strongholds.
