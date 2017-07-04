Male model tortured and stabbed to death in Iraq 'after...
Karar Nushi, an actor and student at the Institute Of Fine Arts in Baghdad, was found dead in Palestine Street, north of the capital. Social media followers say he received death threats from anonymous people online, who criticised his tight outfits and long hair.
