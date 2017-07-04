Male model tortured and stabbed to de...

Male model tortured and stabbed to death in Iraq 'after...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

Karar Nushi, an actor and student at the Institute Of Fine Arts in Baghdad, was found dead in Palestine Street, north of the capital. Social media followers say he received death threats from anonymous people online, who criticised his tight outfits and long hair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ... Jun 30 True to islam 4
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Jun 14 No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,982 • Total comments across all topics: 282,236,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC