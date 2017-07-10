Lebanon sees tourism rebound as turmoil swallows region
In this Friday, June 30, 2017 photo, people sunbathe at the Printania Palace Hotel, in Broummana, some 15 kilometers northeast of Beirut, Lebanon. The tourism industry in Lebanon is on the rebound, thanks in no small part to the misfortunes of its Middle East neighbors, engulfed by wars, chaos and political upheaval.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Jun 30
|True to islam
|4
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC