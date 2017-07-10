Lebanon sees tourism rebound as turmoil swallows region
Beirut's landmark Hamra Street is bustling again and hotel occupancy rates are on the rise as Lebanon's tourism industry rebounds, thanks in no small part to the misfortunes of its Middle East neighbors, engulfed by wars, chaos and political upheaval. It was just four years ago when Lebanon seemed to be losing its grip on its internal security.
