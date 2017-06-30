ISIS holds little more than the length of a few football...

ISIS holds nothing more than the length of a few football fields in Iraq's second-largest city, according to New Zealand Army Brigadier Hugh McAslan, the deputy commanding general for land forces in Operation Inherent Resolve. "In the last couple of weeks in particular, [Iraqi security forces] have made great progress in what has been a very difficult fight, in very difficult terrain," McAslan told Business Insider from Baghdad in a Skype interview.

