Iraqi Model Tortured and Murdered For Being 'a Beauty King'

Iraqi actor Karar Noshi, a graduate of Baghdad University's College of Fine Arts who worked at a local theater, was reportedly kidnapped, tortured for two days, murdered and had his body dumped on Palestine Street, a public road in central Baghdad. Facebook commenters said that Noshi was killed for having long blond hair, wearing tight clothes and for "appearing" gay, though Noshi's sexual identity remains unclear.

Chicago, IL

