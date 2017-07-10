Iraqi Male Model Karar Nushi Reported...

Iraqi Male Model Karar Nushi Reportedly Murdered for His Appearance

An Iraqi male model was reportedly brutally murdered in Baghdad this week, with fans alleging that the perpetrators targeted him for his "tight outfits" and long hair, Iraqi News , Karar Nushi was found dead on Palestine Street in Iraq's capital. His body allegedly showed signs of torture and stabbing.

