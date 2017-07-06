Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning ...

Iraqi Kurdish leader says no turning back on independence bid

Iraq's Kurdish leader said on Thursday that there was no turning back on a bid to achieve an independent Kurdish state, but he would pursue it through dialogue with Baghdad and regional powers to avoid conflict. Masoud Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Regional Government , told Reuters in an interview that the timetable for independence after a Sept.

Chicago, IL

