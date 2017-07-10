Iraqi commander says 300 IS fighters holed up in Mosul
As Iraqi forces continued to adva... . Fleeing Iraqi civilians walk past the heavily damaged al-Nuri mosque as smoke rises in the background in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Tuesday, July 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Islamic State destroys
|10 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Jun 30
|True to islam
|4
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC