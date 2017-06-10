Iraq PM thanks top Shiite cleric for ...

Iraq PM thanks top Shiite cleric for role in anti-IS war

18 hrs ago

Three days after Mosul fell to the Islamic State group in 2014, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani called on Iraqis to volunteer to fight the jihadists, a step that helped to halt their sweeping offensive. But the call also leaves a complicated legacy, leading to a resurgence of Shiite militias that have carried out abuses and the establishment of new paramilitary groups, both of which could be a source of future instability.

Chicago, IL

