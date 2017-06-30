Iraq forces retake hospital near Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces have recaptured a hospital and other medical facilities in west Mosul, further isolating Islamic State group holdouts in the Old City, officers said. Iraq's elite Rapid Response Division patrol a medical complex in Al-Shifaa neighbourhood, on the west bank of Mosul, on July 1, 2017 AFP/Fadel SENNA MOSUL: Iraqi forces have recaptured a hospital and other medical facilities in west Mosul, further isolating Islamic State group holdouts in the Old City, officers said.

