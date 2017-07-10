Canadian Sniper in Iraq Makes Longest...

Canadian Sniper in Iraq Makes Longest Confirmed Kill Shot in Military History

1 hr ago

The Department of National Defence has confirmed that a Canadian sniper has broken the record for longest confirmed sniper shot in military history. The soldier, a member of Canada's elite Joint Task Force 2 special forces unit deployed to Iraq, targeted and killed an Islamic State fighter in Mosul at a distance of almost three and a half kilometres.

Chicago, IL

