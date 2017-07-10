Bomb attack kills 14 in refugee camp ...

Bomb attack kills 14 in refugee camp in Iraq's Anbar province

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector At least 14 people have lost their lives after a suspected Daesh terrorist detonated his explosive vest in a refugee camp in Iraq's western province of Anbar, officials say, PressTV reported. According to Security Advisor to the President of Anbar Provincial Council Hossein Kesar, the incident occurred at the entrance of the camp, which is located some 60 kilometers west of provincial capital of Ramadi, on Sunday afternoon.

