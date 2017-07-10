10 things to Know for Today

President Trump crowns his weekend rage against the news media with a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring. President Trump is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can't reach agreement on a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law over the July 4 recess.

