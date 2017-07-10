10 things to Know for Today
President Trump crowns his weekend rage against the news media with a mock video that shows him pummeling a man in a business suit - his face obscured by the CNN logo - outside a wrestling ring. President Trump is holding open a repeal-only option if Republicans can't reach agreement on a Republican bill to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law over the July 4 recess.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|Jun 30
|True to islam
|4
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
