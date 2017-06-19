What happens after the Islamic State is defeated in Iraq and Syria?

Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events THE UNITED STATES is committed to defeating the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, but as that goal nears realization, another strategic question looms: What security order will replace it, and which of the outside powers enmeshed in the region will stand behind that order? The Trump administration doesn't appear to have a strategy for that, but others clearly do - which helps to explain the incidents over the weekend in which the United States downed a Syrian government warplane , while Iran fired intermediate-range missiles from its territory at Islamic State targets in eastern Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.