Video: Aid Worker Braves ISIS Gunfire to Rescue Little Girl

Dave Eubank, a volunteer aid worker and founder of the Free Burma Rangers, carries a young girl he rescued amid a wave of ISIS sniper fire on June 2, 2017, in Mosul, Iraq. A little girl amid a pile of bodies was rescued by an American aid worker sprinting out from behind a tank in the besieged city of Mosul despite the threat of ISIS sniper fire this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.