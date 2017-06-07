US Says Raqqa Fight Will 'accelerate' as IS Loses in Iraq

A U.S. official says the fight for Raqqa, the Islamic State group's de facto capital, will "only accelerate" as the militants lose their grip on Iraq's Mosul. Brett McGurk, the U.S. envoy for the global coalition against IS, says the U.S. and its local allies, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, are prepared for a protracted fight for the northern Syrian city.

