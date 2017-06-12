US sanctions ISIS chemical weapons experts for first time
The US announced sanctions Monday on two ISIS chemical weapons experts, the first such effort aimed specifically at the terrorist group's chemical weapons leadership. The new sanctions, which would bar access to any property or interests under US jurisdiction, target Attallah Salman 'Abd Kafi al-Jaburi and Marwan Ibrahim Hussayn Tah al-Azawi, two ISIS leaders involved in the development of chemical weapons, according to the State and Treasury departments.
