US has abandoned global leadership role, Iraqi VP says

The United States has no clear plan for dealing with the various crises it faces in the Middle East, according to one of the top U.S. allies in the fight against ISIS. The Iraqi Vice President, Ayad Allawi, said the U.S. was "absent" from its traditional role in maintaining global stability.

