US boosts team to investigate civilian deaths in Iraq, Syria

The US military has more than doubled the size of the team that investigates reports of civilian casualties in strikes by the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria. Independent and activist groups raised concerns about the growing number of civilians being killed in airstrikes, particularly as the fight has moved to heavily populated urban areas such as Mosul and Raqqa.

