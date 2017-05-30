US-backed SDF: Battle for IS capital begins 'within days'
The battle for control of the Islamic State group's de facto capital Raqqa, in northern Syria, will begin "within days," a spokeswoman for a U.S.-backed Syrian force at the city's edges said Saturday. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces are already encamped around the city's northern and eastern divisions and on Saturday made new progress against IS militants to approach the city from the south bank of the Euphrates River.
