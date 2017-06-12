UPDATE 1-Iraq not taking sides in dispute between Saudi, Gulf states and Qatar
Iraq is not taking sides in the dispute that pits Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries against Qatar, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told a news conference on Tuesday in Baghdad. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar over its alleged support of Iran and Islamist groups on Monday, in the worst split between powerful Arab states in decades.
