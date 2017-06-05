UNICEF: 100,000 children in dangerous conditions in Mosul
Mosul's children are bearing the brunt of the intensified fight between U.S.-backed government forces and the Islamic State group in the city's western half, the United Nations children's agency warned on Monday. Iraqi forces are in their last push to drive IS militants from the remaining pockets of territory they still hold in the Old City where narrow streets and a dense civilian population are complicating the fight.
