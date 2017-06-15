UN won't play any role in Iraqi Kurds' independence vote
The United Nations says it will not be "engaged in any way or form" in the process surrounding the independence referendum in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region that's planned for September. The statement by the U.N. special mission to Iraq, or UNAMI, could cast doubts on the credibility of the vote, which has already sparked wide criticism from the central government in Baghdad and several Western nations.
