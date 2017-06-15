UN won't play any role in Iraqi Kurds...

UN won't play any role in Iraqi Kurds' independence vote

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The United Nations says it will not be "engaged in any way or form" in the process surrounding the independence referendum in Iraq's northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region that's planned for September. The statement by the U.N. special mission to Iraq, or UNAMI, could cast doubts on the credibility of the vote, which has already sparked wide criticism from the central government in Baghdad and several Western nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... Wed No wonder 1
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 12 Just Slim 276,632
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May '17 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 281,778,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC