U.S. shoots down drone over Syria that fired at coalition troops
A U.S. Air Force fighter jet shot down an armed Predator-like drone over southeastern Syria on Thursday after the drone had fired at U.S.-led coalition and Syrian rebel forces, according to a coalition statement. Earlier in the day, coalition aircraft carried out an airstrike on two vehicles belonging to a pro-Assad regime militia force that were moving towards the town of At Tanf where the coalition runs a training center for local Syrian rebels fighting ISIS.
