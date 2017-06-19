U.S. shoots down drone close to Iraqi...

U.S. shoots down drone close to Iraqi-Syrian border: statement

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The U.S. led coalition said on Tuesday it had shot down an armed pro-Syrian drone that had been advancing on its forces near a garrison close to the border with Iraq in southeastern Syria. In a statement, U.S. forces said the drone was shot at after it "displayed hostile intent and advanced on coalition forces".

