Two Killed in Suicide Bombings in Eastern Iraq

The bomber detonated the bomb-laden vehicle when he was stopped by security forces for searching at the checkpoint. Two people were killed and five others injured in a suicide bombing in Iraq's eastern Diyala province on Sunday, according to a local police officer.

