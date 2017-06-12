Turkish army says 20 Kurdish militant...

Turkish army says 20 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in southeast, Iraq's north

Read more: Reuters

Turkey's military killed 20 militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party in air strikes targeting southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, the army said in a statement on Tuesday. In three separate air strikes, Turkish warplanes hit the southeastern province of Van bordering Iran, and northern Iraq's Zap and Hakurk regions.

