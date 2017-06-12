Turkish army says 20 Kurdish militants killed in air strikes in southeast, Iraq's north
Turkey's military killed 20 militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party in air strikes targeting southeastern Turkey and northern Iraq, the army said in a statement on Tuesday. In three separate air strikes, Turkish warplanes hit the southeastern province of Van bordering Iran, and northern Iraq's Zap and Hakurk regions.
