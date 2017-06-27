Try as it may, Trump administration c...

Try as it may, Trump administration can't avoid Qatar crisis

Read more: WZVN-TV Fort Myers

Even as the White House declares Qatar's rift with its Arab neighbors "a family issue" they should resolve themselves, top diplomats from the feuding countries are converging on Washington this week, all vying for time with President Donald Trump's secretary of state. A reluctant mediator, Rex Tillerson has been shuttling between meetings with the rival parties, dragged further into the conflict as each side tries to enlist U.S. support.

Chicago, IL

