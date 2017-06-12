Toddler rescued from ISIS 'kill zone' as hero volunteer runs into gunfire in stunning clip
The stunning scene was captured by news crews reporting near Mosul, Iraq, as American forces battled with ISIS fighters surrounding the besieged city. Volunteer Dave Eubank part of non-governmental organisation Free Burma Rangers described the nightmarish scene left behind after Daesh fighters massacred civilians in the street as they attempted to flee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC