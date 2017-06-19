The Spy Who Shaped Modern Iraq

The Spy Who Shaped Modern Iraq

"Letters from Baghdad" tells the story of British explorer Gertrude Bell and the creation of modern Iraq. Filmmakers Zeva Oelbaum and Sabine KrayenbA1 4hl join us to discuss their film "Letters from Baghdad."

