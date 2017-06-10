The Latest: Iraq criticizes plan for ...

The Latest: Iraq criticizes plan for Kurd independence vote

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The Iraqi government is criticizing the announcement by the Kurdish autonomous government that it will hold a referendum on independence in September. This week, Masoud Barzani, the president of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, announced plans for a referendum on Sept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,121 • Total comments across all topics: 281,633,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC