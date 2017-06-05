Terror attack in Australia: 'We have ...

Terror attack in Australia: 'We have to be ready, we can't avoid it'

Australians need to be prepared that a London Bridge-style terror attack can happen here at any time, with authorities powerless to catch every threat. And while our police and intelligence services are on top of emerging threats, it's impossible to catch every one, according to experts.

