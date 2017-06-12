Syria, Iraq troops link at border for first time in years

This image provided by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent shows the aftermath of an attack on a humanitarian aid convoy that came under fire shortly before dark Saturday, June 17, 2017, outside Damascus, Syria. The International Committee of the Red Cross says the humanitarian aid convoy to a besieged opposition area outside Syria's capital has come under attack, wounding a driver and thwarting the first such mission to the area in eight months.

