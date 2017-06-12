Syria, Iraq troops link at border for...

Syria, Iraq troops link at border for first time in years

9 hrs ago

Syrian troops and allied militias met up with Iraqi forces at one crossing point along their shared border Sunday for the first time in years, in a step described as a major achievement by the Syrian military in their fight against the Islamic State group. The development reported by pro-government media Sunday comes a day after Iraqi forces captured a border crossing point with Syria, al-Waleed, from the IS militants.

