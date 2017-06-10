Savoring memories from Iraq, family f...

Savoring memories from Iraq, family finds safety in Utah

Abdul Rahman Alshraheb talks about fishing alongside his wife Iman Alshraheb as the two recall memories of living in their native Iraq following a traditional meal at their apartment in Salt Lake City on Monday April 17, 2017. Fleeing their country in pursuit of safety and security for their family, they have made a life in the valley and love living in the United States.

