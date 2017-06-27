Record-breaking sniper kill in Iraq d...

Record-breaking sniper kill in Iraq doesn't suggest any combat role, says Justin Trudeau

Read more: GlobalNews

"What happened there is something, first of all, to be celebrated for the excellence of the Canadian Forces and their training and their performance of their duties," Trudeau said in Ottawa while taking questions from journalists on Tuesday morning. "But also, it's something to be understood as being entirely consistent with what Canada is expected and Canadians expect our forces to be doing."

