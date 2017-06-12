Ramadan toll shows Islamic State in p...

Ramadan toll shows Islamic State in pitched recruiting race

12 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Its strongholds in Iraq and Syria slipping from its grasp, the Islamic State group threatened to make this year's Ramadan a bloody one at home and abroad. With attacks in Egypt, Britain and Iran among others and a land-grab in the Philippines, the group is trying to divert attention from its losses and win over supporters around the world in the twisted competition for jihadi recruits during the Muslim holy month.

