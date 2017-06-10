raf airstrikes isis syria iraq london...

raf airstrikes isis syria iraq london terror attack

Britain's warplanes are cranking up the pressure on the evil death cult in the wake of two horrific terror attack in which 30 people were massacred. ISIS claimed responsibility for both the Manchester and London atrocities promoting Prime Minister Theresa May to warn extremists "enough is enough".

