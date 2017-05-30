Qassem Soleimani spotted near the Syrian border with Iraqi militias

Major General Qassem Soleimani, the chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' extraterritorial operations branch the Qods Force, has been photographed with Iranian-backed Iraqi militias of the Popular Mobilization Forces in the northwestern countryside of Iraq near the Syrian border. The photo's precise location and date are yet unconfirmed; it surfaced on May 29 on pro-regime social media and propaganda outlets.

