Prosecutor: Paris attacker asked family to see him as martyr

The Frenchman killed when he drove a car packed with arms and explosives into a Paris police convoy in a failed attack had pledged allegiance to the leader of the Islamic State group and asked his family to remember him as a martyr, France's anti-terrorism prosecutor said Thursday. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins, citing a letter resembling a will that was dated Monday, the day of the attack on the French capital's famed Champs-Elysees Avenue, said the man had pledged his allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and practiced shooting "to prepare for jihad."

