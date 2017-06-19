on Target: Barbarism casts doubt on Canada's role in Iraq
Iraqi special forces soldiers move in formation in an alley on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, in November. Recent alleged atrocities by Iraqi special forces have clouded the waters for the people who engage in the politics of war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|Jun 14
|No wonder
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Jun 12
|Just Slim
|276,632
|Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08)
|May '17
|MatthewJacobs
|3
|Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|28
|Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10)
|Apr '17
|Grieving prostitutes
|11
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
|In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb...
|Apr '17
|Chief ExposeZioAg...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC