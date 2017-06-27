No decisive winner in Mongolia presidential vote: election committee
There was no winner in Mongolia's presidential election on Monday, forcing the country's first ever second-round run-off between the two leading candidates, the country's General Election Committee said in the early hours of Tuesday. The populist former martial arts star Khaltmaa Battulga of the opposition Democratic Party won the most votes, but failed to secure a majority, the committee said.
