New mission against ISIL won't include sending troops to Syria: Sajjan

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has ruled out sending Canadian troops into Syria as the clock ticks down on Canada's current mission against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant. Military planners have been drawing up options for the next phase of the fight against ISIL, after the Trudeau government extended the current mission for another three months in March.

Chicago, IL

