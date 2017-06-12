Nation-Now 45 mins ago 7:10 a.m.Offensive to drive ISIS from Raqqa 'capital' in Syria begins

Nation-Now 45 mins ago 7:10 a.m.Offen...

U.S. backed forces began an offensive to rout the Islamic State from Raqqa, their de facto capital in Syria, the American-led coalition announced Tuesday. The offensive will be difficult but will deal a decisive blow to the terror group, which has been losing ground over the past year in both Iraq and Syria, said Lt.

