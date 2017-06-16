Mosul's Old City waits for salvation amid 'death, death, death'

An Iraqi federal police officer holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on June 1. - In the last square mile of Islamic State territory in this city, terrified families trapped in their basements are bracing for a final ferocious showdown. As many as 150,000 residents are crammed into Mosul's Old City, as Islamic State fighters fortify their positions in the warren of narrow streets and alleyways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.