Mosul's Old City waits for salvation amid 'death, death, death'

An Iraqi federal police officer holds a mortar shell at Bab al Jadid district in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, on June 1. - In the last square mile of Islamic State territory in this city, terrified families trapped in their basements are bracing for a final ferocious showdown. As many as 150,000 residents are crammed into Mosul's Old City, as Islamic State fighters fortify their positions in the warren of narrow streets and alleyways.

