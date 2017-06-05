Mosul Civilians Flee Through Rubble as Iraqi Forces Pound Last IS Areas
Men, women and children walk down the rubble in Mosul's al-Zanjili neighborhood in search for safety as the U.S.-backed Iraqi forces pound Islamic State from its last pockets in Mosul. VOA's Kawa Omar took these images depicting the situation in the city.
