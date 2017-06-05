Mosul Civilians Flee Through Rubble a...

Mosul Civilians Flee Through Rubble as Iraqi Forces Pound Last IS Areas

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Voice of America

Men, women and children walk down the rubble in Mosul's al-Zanjili neighborhood in search for safety as the U.S.-backed Iraqi forces pound Islamic State from its last pockets in Mosul. VOA's Kawa Omar took these images depicting the situation in the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Jun 1 Just Slim 276,630
News Self-proclaimed 'troublemaker' finds niche in U... (Nov '08) May 11 MatthewJacobs 3
News Al-Maliki steps down as Iraqi prime minister (May '15) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 28
News Al-Maliki: U.S. forces won't stay after 2011 (Nov '10) Apr '17 Grieving prostitutes 11
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr '17 Simran 3
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... Apr '17 Chief ExposeZioAg... 2
News Iraq's Maliki rejects U.S. offer on national re... (Jul '09) Apr '17 Treana Trump 46
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,437

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC