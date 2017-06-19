More Than 1000 Children Killed in Ira...

More Than 1000 Children Killed in Iraq in Three Years, Says UN

Al Bawaba

In less than two months, at least 23 children have been killed and 123 have been injured in West Mosul alone. Three years after violence in Iraq intensified, 1,075 children have been killed, including 152 in the first six months of 2017, UNICEF said Thursday.

Chicago, IL

