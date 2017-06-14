More than 100 IS Fighters Attack Iraq...

More than 100 IS Fighters Attack Iraqi Forces in Mosul

14 hrs ago

More than 100 Islamic State militants launched a counterattack in Mosul on Wednesday, killing 11 Federal Police and four civilians in clashes that were still underway, Iraqi security officials said. The wide-scale assault underscored the extremist group's resilience in the city despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by U.S. air power.

