Military Strikes Continue Against ISIS Terrorists in Syria, Iraq
U.S. Central Command continues to work with partner nations to conduct targeted airstrikes in Iraq and Syria as part of the comprehensive strategy to degrade and defeat the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS. -- Near Dawr Az Zawr, seven strikes engaged two ISIS tactical units and destroyed three vehicles, a tactical vehicle, two bunkers, two pumpjacks, a front-end loader, an improvised explosive device factory, an ISIS financial facility and an ISIS headquarters.
